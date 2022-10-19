Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

Police said the child has non-life-threatening injuries.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night.

DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet.

They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok.

Right now, detectives are looking into exactly what happened.

They said they found several shell casings outside and a home next door was also shot at but no one else was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.