Child shot near Atlanta's Anderson Park, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Monday afternoon near Atlanta's Anderson Park.

APD said officers responded to 202 Anderson Ave. NW. – an area with a Food Mart convenience store and a small auto shop on Anderson Avenue in Atlanta's Dixie Hills neighborhood shortly before 3 p.m. APD has not yet released the age of the child.

APD said its Homicide Unit commander will provide an update on the scene.