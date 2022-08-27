Child shot in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, police say

This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after the department said a child was shot Saturday night.

Police said the child was shot along Jackson Street in northeast Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. The scene isn't far from the Jackson Street bridge, just off John Lewis Freedom Parkway.

11Alive's crew at the scene saw several police vehicles by Camden Vantage apartments with a crowd outside of the complex. An ambulance was at the scene.

Authorities said it is early in the investigation and did not share any details about the condition of the child or who fired the shot.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.