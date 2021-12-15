x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

9-year-old Georgia boy killed in accidental shooting, sheriff says

It happened Saturday around 5 p.m. at a home in Jasper County.

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A 9-year-old Jasper County boy died over the weekend after what the sheriff's office called an "apparent accidental juvenile on juvenile shooting."

Investigators said it happened Saturday around 5 p.m. at a home in the county.

The child was shot with a 38-caliber handgun, they said.

Deputies performed first aid until EMS arrived and took the child to the hospital. They said the 9-year-old was pronounced dead at Jasper Memorial Hospital. 

The sheriff's office said the case remains under investigation and would not release any further details. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Gift drive carries on memory of Demaryius Thomas