9-year-old Georgia boy killed in accidental shooting, sheriff says

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A 9-year-old Jasper County boy died over the weekend after what the sheriff's office called an "apparent accidental juvenile on juvenile shooting."
Investigators said it happened Saturday around 5 p.m. at a home in the county.
The child was shot with a 38-caliber handgun, they said.
Deputies performed first aid until EMS arrived and took the child to the hospital. They said the 9-year-old was pronounced dead at Jasper Memorial Hospital.
The sheriff's office said the case remains under investigation and would not release any further details.