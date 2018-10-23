COVINGTON, Ga. — A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering from injuries he suffered after accidentally setting himself on fire.

Covington Police and Fire were called to the housing authority on Johnson Drive when neighbors reported a kid's clothes on fire. The neighbors removed the boy's pants and shoes, which were still on fire when first responders arrived.

Investigators determined that the boy was playing with a lighter and lighter fluid, which resulted in his clothes catching on fire.

The 9-year-old suffered second and third degree burns to his legs, hands, and arms and was flown to a local hospital.

No other information was available.

