Child tax credit payments begin hitting bank accounts on Thursday

Families can expect to see up to $300 extra in their accounts beginning July 15

MACON, Ga. — The subject of child tax credit payments is a topic that sparked a lot of conversation. Now that those payments are set to go out on Thursday, some families welcome the extra cash. For veteran and working mom Courtney Driver, that means help with childcare.

"I believe the child tax credit will help families including mine greatly to offset the cost of childcare," she said.

Driver is a Marine Corps veteran and says she's been working as a paralegal throughout the pandemic while taking care of her 5-year-old daughter Jaya, but she said it hasn't been easy.

"I have to be honest that even in remaining employed in this pandemic, I have struggled to stay afloat both financially and mentally," she said.

Driver is one of many parents receiving the help. According to the IRS, the payments will go out to around 39 million households. If you're a parent, this is what that looks like: $300 per child for kids under 5 years old and $250 for those older than 5 years old.

Now that payments are only a day away, Driver says that means a brighter summer her daughter.

"It means we can afford to keep her in the summer camp she's in right now, which is very expensive, and so to be able to receive $300 that really helps out with those costs so that she's still able to have fun," she said.