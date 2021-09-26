Baby and 9-year-old recovered safe in Atlanta after person stole car with them inside

The incident happened Saturday night when the children's mother went inside at a gas station and left the car running.

ATLANTA — Two children were recovered safe Saturday night in Atlanta officers after they were taken inside a car someone stole at a South Fulton gas station.

Police said that a little before 9 p.m., the mother of the children - who are three months and nine years old - left the car running to go inside at the gas station and, when she came back out, "realized an unknown suspect unlawfully took her vehicle."

It happened at the BP gas station at 3513 Cascade Rd.

According to South Fulton Police, "multiple law enforcement agencies immediately assisted with the search for the vehicle."

The children were found in Atlanta along with the car.

South Fulton Police said there were no suspects at this time.

"The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS," a Facebook post said.

Earlier this week, Atlanta Police made a public plea for people to stop leaving their keys in their car or leaving them running, saying that accounted for the majority of car thefts in the city this year.

"We're asking the community to please do a better job, stop and take that key out of that ignition, turn that vehicle off and lock it, do not leave it running," Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said.

APD said more than 1,500 of about 2,500 car thefts in the city this year are accounted by people leaving their keys in the car or leaving them running.

Posted by City of South Fulton Police Department on Saturday, September 25, 2021