1 teen shot, child injured in shooting at Athens shopping plaza, police say

Officials said it happened around 5:03 p.m. on Wednesday.

ATHENS, Ga. — Two children were hospitalized following a shooting at an Athens shopping plaza, police said.

Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department were called to a shopping center in the 400 block of North Avenue.

When they arrived, they found two children with injuries.

A 5-year-old girl was hurt in her face, but police said, they do not know how she was hurt.

Authorities also said that a teen girl was shot in her arm. Both of them were taken to the hospital.

No arrest have been made at this time, according to officials.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.