DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A husband shot and killed his wife outside a Dawson County fire station while their children were in the car, Sheriff Jeff Johnson confirmed Tuesday morning.

Johnson said the sheriff's office would be holding a 10 a.m. press conference to provide an update on the incident.

The children were not hurt.

The man is in custody after authorities said he followed his wife into the parking lot of a Dawson County fire station and shot her dead.

The Dawson County Sheriff told 11Alive that deputies got the call for help from Fire Station 7 off Dawson Park Forest Road around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

Authorities have the suspect in custody, but they have not identified him, yet.

MORE HEADLINES

'I miss him every day, every hour': Mom looking for answers in I-20 cold case murder of her son

She was born fighting for her life in need of a new heart. Four years later, she got the call.

55 probable cases of Legionnaires' disease linked to Sheraton Atlanta outbreak, 11 confirmed

Fugitive Family: Couple flees Georgia to keep their children after ruling by juvenile judge