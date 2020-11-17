Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to raise minimum wage to $15/hour

ATLANTA — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta announced Tuesday it was raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The new pay standard will go into effect on Jan. 1.
The healthcare provider said the minimum wage increase made Children's the "first healthcare organization in metro Atlanta to offer this increase to employees in one move."
A statement added that it would help Children's "continue to attract and retain top talent in clinical and non-clinical positions."
“We strive to be a leader for the industry and an employer of choice, so we’re taking the necessary steps to implement the increase immediately,” Linda Matzigkeit, chief administrative officer of Children’s, said in a statement. “Employees have verbalized their stress in providing for families stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, so our hope is that this investment helps ensure all of our employees are better able to care for themselves and their families.”