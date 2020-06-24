The donut destination treated staff to hundreds of the company’s famous munchkins, coffee, and a custom Baskin-Robbins ice cream cake as temps rise into summer heat!

ATLANTA — Staffers at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spaulding got a taste of summer thanks to two local Dunkin Donuts franchises.

The donut destination treated staff to hundreds of the company’s famous munchkins, coffee, and a custom Baskin-Robbins ice cream cake as temps rise into summer heat!

This gesture comes from Stephen Attard & James Laskaris of Ioan Donuts LLC who currently own and operate 45 Dunkin’ locations and Chin Haynes of H&H Management Group owns and operates 3 Dunkin’ locations throughout Georgia.

Dunkin Donuts is celebrating its new “Celebration Donut,” which “looks & tastes just like Birthday Cake and consists of Birthday Cake Mix with rainbow sprinkles in the mix, White Icing, topped with Yellow Star, Pink and Orange Sprinkle Blend,” according to a release sent to 11Alive.

The donut is available at all Dunkin’ locations throughout Georgia now through August 18.

The statement went on to mention that “the vast majority of Dunkin’ restaurants across the country remain open and have enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place.”