China seeds in Georgia | State receives dozens of reports about unknown packages

The first known seeds arrived last Friday, the Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture told 11Alive.

ATLANTA — They come in all different varieties and sizes, but one thing is in common: They are packets of seeds coming from China and arriving unannounced to your home.

"We're trying to get to the bottom of this right now," Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary W. Black told 11Alive.

He said they are not sure what these types of seeds are, but that they could potentially be an invasive plant species. He said they are getting reports of several different kinds of seeds.

He said they've only physically received a few samples, so far, that are undergoing testing at their seed laboratory in Tifton, Georgia, but said the department has received dozens of calls about more reports.

Anyone who has received unsolicited seeds in the mail from China or any other country is encouraged to contact the GDA Seed Lab at 229-386-3145 or e-mail SeedLab@agr.georgia.gov.



The seed packages may appear similar to the photos below.

He expects that number to grow in the coming days.

Black said it's very strange and he's never heard of anything like this in his career.

He said citizens should be very vigilant when opening packages.

"Be very cautious right now - given the influx of these shipments," he said. "Treat it as if it's something that could potentially be harmful."

If you get a package, he said you can take it to your local cooperative extension service through the University of Georgia - or send it directly to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Black said that even throwing the seeds away could be harmful if they end up in landfills and are somehow a type of invasive species that were sent here with ill intentions.

While the department has known about this for about a month on a national level, the first known seeds arrived in Georgia on Friday.

