Magical photos of the Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival in Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival has returned for the holiday season and it is magical!
This year's theme takes visitors on a stroll past exotic birds, zebras, pandas - they even can go inside the belly of a giant shark!
The festival takes place in the heart of Atlanta, at Centennial Olympic Park, and runs through Jan. 5, 2020.
Here are the details you need to know:
Location:
Centennial Olympic Park
265 Centennial Olympic Park Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30303
Date and time:
Every day
Nov. 22, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Tickets:
General Admission - $18 advance
Children (3 through 12) - $14 advance
Contributing: Jefferson Cochran
