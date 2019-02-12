ATLANTA — The Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival has returned for the holiday season and it is magical!

This year's theme takes visitors on a stroll past exotic birds, zebras, pandas - they even can go inside the belly of a giant shark!

(Story continues below gallery)

Magical photos of the Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival in Centennial Olympic Park Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival in Centennial Olympic Park Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival

The festival takes place in the heart of Atlanta, at Centennial Olympic Park, and runs through Jan. 5, 2020.

Here are the details you need to know:

Location:

Centennial Olympic Park

265 Centennial Olympic Park Dr.

Atlanta, GA 30303

Date and time:

Every day

Nov. 22, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets:

General Admission - $18 advance

Children (3 through 12) - $14 advance

Contributing: Jefferson Cochran

MORE 11ALIVE HEADLINES

Two-week old trash piling up at Peachtree Corners apartment complex

Father, 9-year-old son found dead after Hall County residential fire

Pat Sullivan, Heisman-winning Auburn quarterback and former Atlanta Falcon, dies at 69