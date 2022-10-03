'Chipotlane' coming to Marietta | What to know

Starting Oct. 4, people can order their Chipotle meal in a drive-thru lane.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Chipotle is taking its fresh and fast orders to the drive-thru.

A new location will open Tuesday in South Marietta along Windy Hill Road, less than three miles away from Truist Park.

It will be the first local restaurant with a 'Chipotlane.' However, it won't function as the average fast-food chain drive-thru.

There won't be a menu board.

Instead, Chipotle customers will be able to pick up their digital orders through the specialized lane without having to step foot inside the store. Traditionally, customers would have to retrieve pickup orders from a dedicated shelf inside the restaurant.

The specialized lane dedicated to mobile orders will be available from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, according to Chipotle.

It will be one of the first few hundred stores with the dedicated lane, compared to its 2,850-plus restaurants across the United States.

The new location is also hiring workers. People can explore roles on Chipotle's website under the careers tab.