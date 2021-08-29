Details on services for Hall County deputy who died of COVID

Chris Bachelor served as a school resource officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A visitation is being held Sunday before a funeral on Monday for a Hall County deputy who died of COVID-19 this week.

Chris Bachelor, who served as a school resource officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, was 42 years old.

Principal Mike McQueen of C.W. Davis Middle School, where Bachelor had been assigned for six years, said there were "no words to express the heartbreak and sadness we feel at this time" and that the deputy had "loved Davis Middle School and our community, and always served both with a smile."

Bachelor is survived by his wife Heather and daughter Reagan.

The sheriff's office announced this week that Bachelor's family will hold a visitation for friends at the Little & Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, his funeral will be held at 3 p.m. at Christ Place Church.

A second visitation will also be held Monday at the church in the hour before the funeral.

The family is requesting that everyone who comes to pay their respects wear a mask.

They are also asking for contributions to be made to a 529 college fund account set up for his daughter, in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made here with the code U5B-26R.

Those who wish to post condolences online can also do so at Little Davenport's website.