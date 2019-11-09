HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man has died after a fatal crash involving a semi-truck in Hall County late Monday.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from its Gainesville post responded to a two-vehicle crash on northbound I-985 around 9 p.m. Authorities said a Toyota Prius driven by 26-year-old Christopher Noel Baker of Demorest, Georgia ran into the back of a Freightliner tractor-trailer that had stopped in the road.

Investigators said that traffic in the area had slowed and was very heavy due to the closure of a right lane for roadwork. The Georgia State Patrol said that Baker's car traveled partially under the tractor-trailer and caught fire. The driver of the truck rushed to the fire and was able to put it out with his own extinguisher as two off-duty medical personnel stopped to help Baker.

Despite the efforts of bystanders and the driver of the truck, authorities said Baker succumbed to his injuries at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A preliminary investigation found no reason to suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

11Alive has since learned that Baker was the son of realtor and owner of Headwaters Realty Alan Baker who has also become locally known for his Christian and country music recordings.

The father posted to social media about the sudden tragic loss.

"My world was turned upside down last night. We lost our son Chris in a car accident. He was a devoted husband, a beautiful son, loving brother, an amazing friend and a Son of God. I am absolutely numb," he wrote on Tuesday morning. "Please pray for my family. Pray for Zac and Kaylee. Pray for Angelia and I and pray for Brooklyn. We’ll miss you Bubby."

Funeral services for Baker are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday at The Torch Worship Center. Interment will follow in Good News Baptist Church Cemetery in Cornelia, Georgia.

