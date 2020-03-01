WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — What should have been a holy night turned sinful outside of a White County church on Christmas.

Fire investigators need help finding the person responsible for a starting a fire at Solid Rock Baptist Church on Highway 115 on the night of Dec. 25.

According to the state's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office, a man was caught on video at the church on the night the fire broke out. Officials said it appears in the video that he started the fire.

The back exterior wall was damaged of the 7,000 square-foot, 26-year-old structure. Fortunately, the fire burned out on its own and the damage was minor.

Fire investigators released a photo of the suspect.

“We are confident that someone in the area knows who the man is in the surveillance footage,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “If you have any information on this individual, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”

Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the alleged arsonist.

