DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were hospitalized with burn injuries and a third was transported for a medical condition after a fire at a Lithonia home on Christmas night.

The devastating fire left the home, on Timor Road, in ruins.

Capt. Dion Bentley, the public information officer for DeKalb Fire, specified the third person's hospitalization was caused by a preexisting medical condition, and not necessarily directly related to the fire.

The relationship between the three people was not clear. Their current conditions were unavailable.

Images from the scene showed the fire had largely hollowed out the home. Fallen walls, broken glass and a warped Christmas decoration hanging from a door knob were all visible.

WXIA

