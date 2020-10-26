Atlanta financial advisor wanted by FBI for wire fraud one month after wife reported him missing

According to the FBI, an arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Christopher Burns.

ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for an Atlanta financial advisor wanted for wire fraud; his family reported him missing in Gwinnett County a month ago.

He hasn't been seen since Sept. 24 - one day before he was supposed to turn over documents related to his business to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The FBI said he also under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service.

FBI believes Burns defrauded people out of out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. They said he conducted businesses through several entities, Investus Advisers, LLC, Investus Financial, LLC, Dynamic Money and Peer Connect, LLC.

According to a Gwinnett County Police Report dated Sept. 25, his wife reported him missing after she wasn't able to contact him. The police report said she last saw him on Sept. 24 around 3 p.m. That evening, she received a text saying he made it to his parents' home in North Carolina.

However, she didn't didn't receive a text from him about him leaving. The following day, the police reports indicates she called him around noon and couldn't reach him. The report states that she contacted his parents, but they told her he wasn't there.

The missing person's report also mentions that it was the last day for him to turn in the paperwork from his business for the SEC investigation.

She tracked his vehicle using OnStar to a parking lot in metro Atlanta. The FBI said the car was found abandoned in Dunwoody. Inside where copies of three cashier's checks totaling more than $78,000.

The FBI wants the public's help in locating Burns. They are also looking for other potential victims.