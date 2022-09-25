Fire rips through church in Decatur

It happened early Sunday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight.

The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive.

According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

