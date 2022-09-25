Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight.
The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive.
According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.