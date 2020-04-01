GRIFFIN, Ga. — Security at places of worship has increased in the wake of recent deadly attacks across the nation, including a deadly shooting last week inside a church in Texas.

Many faith leaders are now providing training to keep their congregations safe -- including at Griffin First Assembly Church.

Saturday marks the second day of a two-day training session at the Griffin church, which touches on key points like intruder response, recognizing suspicious behavior and even the role of ushers and church greeters on security and safety.

During last Sunday's attack at the West Freeway Church of Christ near Fort Worth, Tex., a gunman killed two people before being shot and killed by an armed volunteer church security guard.

Five people were stabbed during a Hannukah celebration at a rabbi's home in a New York suburb last week. The attack occurred as part of what investigators said was a string of attacks targeting Jews in the New York-New Jersey region.

In November, here in Metro Atlanta, Gainesville Police said they were able to prevent an attack against Bethel AME Church. A 16-year-old girl was accused of plotting an attack where she planned to murder 'multiple' people.

Authorities reportedly told church leaders in that instance that the teen admired Dylann Roof. Roof, an avowed white supremacist, is on death row for shooting nine people during a prayer service at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. in June 2015.

An organizer of Saturday's training session stressed how important security training is in light of the increase in violence against places of worship. It is scheduled to conclude on Saturday afternoon.

