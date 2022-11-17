Police shoot suspect during chase near convenience store in Cartersville, authorities say

It happened at the Circle K on Joe Frank Harris Parkway.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A person was shot Thursday morning by a Cartersville Police officer, the department said. They were called to the location about a person pointing a firearm at someone.

It happened near the Circle K on Joe Frank Harris Parkway at East Felton Road around 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, the suspect ran and fired at the officer during a chase. The officer then returned fire and the suspect was hit.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. The officer was not injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will handle the case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.