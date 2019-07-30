HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Scrolling through Henry County Police Department’s Facebook page reveals a quick video with an unusual subject.

“I’m Officer Steve,” says a puppet, dressed in a police uniform, adorned with a fluffy beard.

“We’re hear to talk to you about speeding in the school zones. It’s not safe. Stop it,” the puppet says in a comical tone.

Henry County Police uploaded the video of the playful puppet to send a serious message.

“There’s kids out here. You’re going too fast,” it says.

So now, police will put up speed cameras in the five school zones after they found 3,000 people speeding around schools.

“In one day,” said Maj. Van Rosen. “That’s was in one day.”

RELATED: It worked! ‘Slow the F Down’ signs lead to speed radar installed in neighborhood

Data shows 75 accidents happened around Henry County schools in 2018. Van Rosen is charge of the new program to help slow speeders down.

“The cameras operate one hour prior to and one hour after school, only when school is in session,” Rosen explained.

Officers will monitor the cameras, in case someone wants to contest a ticket should it arrive in their mailbox.

“We’re not just going to take a camera’s word for it,” Rosen said.

Tickets will range from $75 to $125. Henry County will pocket a bulk of the fine to be used for other safety measures. RedSpeed, the maker of these cameras gets paid 35 percent of every ticket issued by police.

The camera’s aren’t up just yet, but should be installed towards the beginning of fall.

Twenty cities and counties partnered will RedSpeed, including Duluth, Lilburn, Jonesboro, Conyers, Vidalia and Hamilton.

