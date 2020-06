The city's curfew runs from 9 p.m. Monday night through sunrise Tuesday.

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta says they are extending a curfew for a third straight night.

The curfew will run from 9 p.m. Monday, June 1, through sunrise on Tuesday, June 2.

All citizens are required to go home or remain off of the streets for the third night in a row.

This is intended to curtail protests and potential looting or other negative actions during the overnight period.

