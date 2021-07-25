City of Atlanta shuts down all outdoor public pools until further notice

The City of Atlanta said that the pools closed down due to an operational assessment.

ATLANTA — People who like to swim at public Atlanta pools will have to look elsewhere this summer.

The City of Atlanta is shutting down all outdoor public pools until further notice, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

They made the announcement of the closure Sunday via Twitter.

Update: July 25, 2021: All City of Atlanta pools are closed until further notice. Please stay tuned for additional updates. — ATL Parks & Rec (@ATLParksandRec) July 25, 2021

The City of Atlanta said that the pools closed down due to an operational assessment.

"The Department of Parks and Recreation is completing an operational assessment of all City of Atlanta outdoor pools. Out of an abundance of caution for our residents and staff, it remains necessary to keep the pools closed until further notice," the mayor’s office said in a press release.

As for indoor pools, they will remain open.

The City of Atlanta operates 12 outdoor pools and four indoor pools located around the city.