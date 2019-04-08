BALDWIN, Ga. — Officials in Baldwin, Ga., said that water customers in the Wynn Lake area and Old 441 area south of Apple Pie Ridge Road in Banks County should boil their water prior for any human consumption.

The boil water advisory was due to a loss of water pressure from a water main break on Old Highway 441 in the city of Baldwin.

As a result, any water that is used for drinking, cooking or used for baby food should be boiled for a full minute before used for those purposes.

During any boil water advisory it is unsafe to consume untreated water. Taking a bath or shower is safe, as long as you are careful not to swallow the water.

It is also important when bathing young children to reduce the chances that they swallow the water also.

Here is what you should do during a boil water advisory:

(Information provided by the CDC)

Boiling water

To boil water

• Fill a pot with water.

• Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

• Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute.

• Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

• Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

Disinfecting water

If you are unable to boil your water, disinfect it instead.

If tap water is clear:

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Add 1/8 teaspoon (8 drops or about 0.75 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

• Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

• Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

If tap water is cloudy:

• Filter water using clean cloth.

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Add 1/4 teaspoon (16 drops or 1.5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

• Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

• Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

NOTE: Remember that containers may need to be sanitized before using them to store safe water.

To sanitize containers:

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 teaspoon (5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach in 1 quart (32 ounces, 4 cups, or about 1 liter) of water.

More information from the CDC, here.

