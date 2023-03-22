Snellville residents must now pay for curbside recycling services, city officials says

Residents will start paying an annual fee of $144 if they would like continue their recycling services. City officials said the costs are getting too expensive.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — City of Snellville officials are now charging residents to continue their recycling services. Officials said the change is due to the rising costs of the service.

They announced that free services will discontinue May 1.

Residents will start paying an annual fee of $144 if they would like continue their recycling services. They will also receive a new recycling cart with their purchase.

The city said the fee will cover services for a whole year.

Those who would like to opt into the service can do so on or before April 30.

City officials said they will set up a website for residents to make payments online in the future.

As part of the program, the city will provide you with information on what items are recyclable curbside, and how to avoid contaminating your recycling contents.

If residents choose not to participate, but would like an extra garbage cart, they can pay an annual fee of $120 for a 65-gallon cart by calling the Public Works office below.

Those who would like to opt out of the service and decline to pay will have to take their recyclables to the Snellville Recycling Center on 2531 Marigold Road.

It will be open center until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Residents who would like more information into the service can do so by calling the Public Work's office at 770-985-3527 or visit here.