City of South Fulton mayor shares ideas to combat crime at condos after living there for 2 months

Mayor Khalid Kamau moved into the Camelot Condominiums on January 2nd.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — From fires to murders, the Camelot Condominiums are some of the most crime-ridden and dilapidated housing units in the City of South Fulton, according to city officials.

Some people who live nearby are calling on the city to tear them down.

South Fulton's new mayor Khalid Kamau said he wanted to understand the living situation and challenges, so he moved into Camelot two months ago.

Roderick Drummond lives in the complex and shared his concerns with the mayor.

“Then after the murder, they turned around, and someone actually tried to set the building on fire, which had the whole building messed up," Drummond said.

Even with these issues and two of his three bathrooms unusable, Drummond doesn't want to see Camelot torn down.

“People will lose out because there are people out here, who have affordable housing and who are trying to live out here, be sustainable and live life like they should," Drummond said.

“Most of the people that I've spoken to are renters, myself included," South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau said.

“The first few nights I was really like, is this was this like a foolish thing to do? Like, are you really going to be safe here? But I met all my neighbors, all my neighbors know me," Kamau said. "A lot of people in the community know that I live here. I feel safe and I feel welcome and I feel at home.”

Kamau said a challenge is coming up with systemic solutions because dozens of people own the various condos. He lives at the complex with his dog Zion and thinks the area being more pet-friendly could attract young professionals.

“I will say that since I've lived here and Zion's been coming out here doing little Instagrams, we've had lots of real estate investors and celebrities and folks that have reached out to say, ‘Hey, I want to help, I want to get involved,’” Kamau said.

Kamau hopes at least half the buildings at the Camelot Condominiums can be saved.

“Some of the issues of crime are having to do with gates and security," Kamau said. "Some of the issues with the fire having to do with making sure electrical units are protected.”

The mayor would like to see improvements to roofs, basement walls, and even the lake.

“People are calling. They want to be where the Mayor is," Tabetha Rowe said.

Homeowner's Association member Tabetha Rowe has her own ideas for solutions to save Camelot.

“If we could get all the people who don’t pay to pay and in some kind of way rid ourselves of these squatters, and get some new police protection in," Rowe said. "I’ve often spoken about putting in a mini precinct.”

The mayor said the fire marshal is currently inspecting buildings at Camelot, and he expects to know in about two months what could happen to the complex.