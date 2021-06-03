City of South Fulton declares racism a public health concern

It becomes the first city in Georgia to do so, and follows on a similar move by DeKalb County last year.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The city of South Fulton this week declared racism a public health concern, making it the first city in Georgia to do so.

It follows on a similar move last year by officials in DeKalb County, who declared racism a public health crisis for that jurisdiction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also declared racism a serious public health threat.

"The resolution will require the city to evaluate internal policies and procedures to ensure racial and income equity is a component in existing and future policies in South Fulton," a release said. "It also encourages the city to offer educational training to employees to expand their understanding of how systemic racism affects people, particularly residents of South Fulton."

District 6 Councilman khalid, and District 4 Councilwoman Naeema Gilyard co-sponsored the resolution.

“COVID-19 brought racial disparities and income inequality to the surface,” Gilyard said in a statement. "It is something that is prevalent in America, and we know it. Data confirms it. As a city, we need to address it so that we do not become dysfunctional. Let this ordinance create love and sensible policies. Love cures all ills.”

Councilman khalid the resolution's goal was to "collect data on inequalities in our city, then create policies to address the inequities created by previous government policies," pointing to similar resolutions in 10 other states and more than 100 cities.