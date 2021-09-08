City of South Fulton issues mask ordinance, says there will be fines for violators

There is a $25 fine for a first offense and a $50 for each subsequent violation of the emergency ordinance.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton is issuing a mask mandate for public places, effective immediately.

The city made the announcement of the mask ordinance in a Tuesday evening statement, which states there are penalties for violating the ordinance — a $25 fine for a first offense and $50 for each subsequent violation.

All people, regardless of their vaccination status, are required to wear a facial covering inside all public places. The statement asserts that this includes, but isn't limited to, stores, schools, restaurants, and other public spaces.

The emergency ordinance is in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country, according to the city's statement.

“Across the nation and here in the metro area, we’ve seen a significant resurgence in the number of COVID cases among those who have not been vaccinated,” Mayor William Edwards said in the statement. “Wear your masks a little bit longer. Please get vaccinated if you have not done so already. You’ll ensure your own safety and the wellbeing of others.”

There are, however, some exceptions. The measure does not apply to on private property, including homes, or in private vehicles. Children 10 and younger, and people not able to wear masks because of their age or medical conditions are also exempt from the mandate.