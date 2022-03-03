South Fulton Fire and Rescue Camp E.M.B.E.R.S. program encourages girls to join the force

The sponsored event featured a special guest speaker, Rosemary Cloud, who made history when she became the first African American female fire chief in the nation.

ATLANTA — The City of South Fulton Fire and Rescue Department is working to hire more women firefighters with a new program encouraging girls to join the force.

The department held its first-ever Camp E.M.B.E.R.S. spring break program Wednesday morning.

The new program stands for Every Member Brings Energy Resilience And Significance, a motto that South Fulton firefighters are teaching in the three-day camp created to inspire young girls into joining the traditionally male-dominated field.

Tangela Rowe, a lieutenant at South Fulton Fire Rescue is one of the 15 firefighters that are women in the department. About 10% of firefighters in South Fulton identify as female, according to the city, a number that surpasses the national average of 4% according to the National Fire Protection Association.

South Fulton Fire Rescue said E.M.B.E.R.S. is meant to promote firefighting as a career, but added that it can give women much more than a career path.

Organizers said nine girls enrolled in this year's program are being taught life skills such as CPR, first aid and rapid dress exercises.

"The things they're learning here they will definitely be able to use in their life away from this camp once they leave here tomorrow, once they graduate," Rowe said.

The sponsored event featured a special guest speaker, Rosemary Cloud who made history when she became the first African American female fire chief in the U.S.

The program was first introduced by Fire Chief Chad Jones to give young ladies in the City of South Fulton an opportunity to explore firefighting as a possible career choice.

Rowe hopes that young women consider a career in any of the public safety sectors.

"We certainly hope that they consider the fire service as well as our police department and even EMS," said Rowe.

The camp will continue to teach young girls life-saving skills when it's held next year. A lesson Rowe said is needed.

"It's never too early to teach somebody how to save lives," she said.

Click here for more information on Camp E.M.B.E.R.S.