Griffin's city workers offered free tickets to Ambetter Health 400

GRIFFIN, Ga. — City workers in Griffin are getting a well-deserved gift from the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Workers will receive tickets to the Ambetter Health 400, the main event of Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend, according to a news release from the AMS.

The city of Griffin, which is just a little over 20 minutes from the speedway, is still working to repair parts of the community that were damaged by tornadoes back in January.

After one month, volunteers are still traveling to Griffin to help victims who lost their homes to debris and storm damage. For most residents, damage to their homes could take at least a year to fix, possibly costing them thousands of dollars in repairs.

The release said the AMS wanted to recognize the work being done by city workers to clean up and rebuild parts of Griffin.

In addition to free tickets for workers, they will also be provided for their guests.

The Ambetter Health 400 will be held March 19, the finale concluding the three-day event, according to the release.