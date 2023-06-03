Shots fired at Clark Atlanta, days after student killed, police say | Here's what the school is doing

Midterm exams were postponed until after spring break, the school announced, so students can focus on their mental health.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Police were called back to Clark Atlanta University on reports of shots fired near a dormitory, just days after another student was killed outside the campus' Catholic center.

At around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, the Atlanta Police Department responded to shots fired near Beckwith Hall at Clark Atlanta University. They said there were no reported injuries.

APD said they'd continue to provide patrols in the area, along with campus police and the Fulton County sheriff's office.

Just last week, Jatonne Sterling, a member of the school's baseball team was shot and killed outside the Lyke House Catholic Center at the Atlanta University Center. Police said the 20-year-old was targeted.

Students at Clark Atlanta were notified about a week of mental health activities.

"It will be beneficial to pause our busy schedules in order to begin to heal as a community and remember why Clark Atlanta University is here. We’re here for one another to persevere and grow through difficult times. It’s who we are. We find a way or make one through our culture for service," the school said in a letter to students.

Midterm exams were set to begin on Monday, however, those will now take place after spring break, they said.

"The administration has initiated developing a more extensive mental health program for the continuous and long-term benefits of the entire CAU community," the statement read.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.