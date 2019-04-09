ATLANTA — A suspected gunman in a shooting outside the Atlanta University Center library is in custody, according to Atlanta Police.

Authorities say Isaiah Williams, 21, turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail Wednesday, Sept. 4 in connection to the shooting that left four students hurt.

Police said investigators were able to develop leads that helped identify Williams as a suspect. They are charging him with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal attempt to commit murder.

Police said Williams is not a student of any of the Atlanta University Center schools.

It was around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 20 when officers responded to the intersection of James P. Brawley Drive SW and Beckwith Street SW near the heart of the Atlanta University Center in Atlanta's west side. According to students, there was a block party being held on the eve of the first day of classes.

11Alive's Ryan Kruger spoke to one student who said he heard about five or six shots before seeing a rush of people running.

"We were just here playing the video game, and we heard some gunshots go off, about five or six," the student added.

Police said they initially found three women students with gunshot wounds near the Robert W. Woodruff Library at the AUC. Those students were immediately taken to Grady Hospital. That's when a fourth student showed up to the hospital as well to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Shooting near Clark Atlanta University

Investigators said at the time they believed two separate groups were fighting each other and the four victims were simply caught in the crossfire. Police don't believe they were targeted.

Police have identified the victims in the shooting as Erin Ennis, 18, of Powder Springs, Maia Williams-McLaren, 18, of Boston, Elyse Spencer, 18, of Rochester, NY and Kia Thomas, 19.

While police have made one arrest so far, they said the investigation is ongoing. Police said they are now focused on finding the second individual they believe exchanged gunfire with Williams during this incident.

