Atlanta flooding displaces 24 students at CAU, campus officials say

The university is relocating the students to other on-campus housing.

ATLANTA — Two dozen students at Clark Atlanta University have been displaced by the storm that caused flooding along some campus streets and inside residence halls on Thursday, school officials said.

Staff is assessing the damage on campus. In a Friday afternoon update, school officials said CAU student services is relocating the 24 students to other on-campus housing.

"Here at CAU our students are always our top priority, and we are working in partnership with Student Affairs, Alumni Relations and Engagement, SGA Leadership, and the CAU Royal Court to continue to provide support to all students impacted by the inclement weather," a spokesperson for the university said in a statement.

Flooding had swept through parts of Atlanta with several vehicles submerged in water at CAU, videos from Thursday's storms show. Another student, Ashley Clark, described water rushing into her dorm, sharing a video of the mess online.

Cherish Turner spoke with 11Alive's Cody Alcorn shortly after the storms. She was studying for an exam at the library when the water started to creep onto campus. By the time she was heading back home, she was wading out of the library.

"Water rushing down my shoes, socks, everything," she described. "I've never been in a flood. I've never experienced a flood firsthand."

Water had receded by Thursday night leaving a muddy mess and vehicles stuck and stalled.

"It really happened with a blink of an eye," Turner said.

School leaders said crews were working to assess the damage and start on repairs. CAU also provided a link to donate to emergency student aid.