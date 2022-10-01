At least 4 shot at Clark Atlanta University homecoming party, police say

It happened near the library at the Atlanta University Center.

ATLANTA — At least four people were hurt early Sunday morning after a shooting on the Atlanta University Center campus.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were called to a Clark Atlanta University homecoming party where they believe two people opened fire.

They said two men and a woman were shot. A fourth victim left the scene and, they believe, transported themselves to Emory Hospital.

Police are working to determine if the victims were the ones doing the shooting -- or if they were innocent bystanders.

According to an alert sent to students on Sunday, three of the victims were students and the fourth was a "young adult" who did not attend school in the AUC.

"The safety of our students is our top priority. CAU Public Safety and Atlanta Police Departments have increased officer patrols in the area and the incident remains under investigation," the alert read.

All four people are expected to be OK, officers on scene told 11Alive.

It was the first in-person homecoming celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited about returning to a full, on-ground homecoming experience since the pandemic,” President George T. French, Jr. said in a statement online. “Homecoming is about alumni coming back to alma mater, sharing in fun, strengthening lifelong friendships, supporting current students, and giving back to the university. We look forward to celebrating our history, students, and alumni during an exciting week of amazing activities. Alumni nationwide have been generous in their support and excited about the fact that Clark Atlanta is prospering with innovative, disruptive, and exponential growth.”

11Alive has reached out to police and Clark Atlanta University officials for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.