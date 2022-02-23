Unfounded threat puts Clark Atlanta University on high alert, campus leaders say

The order was lifted within the hour, according to campus leaders.

ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta University was put on a temporary shelter-in-place order Wednesday after receiving an anonymous threat, according to the institution's president.

Campus public safety officials issued the order around noon. The president's office said campus police received the threat.

Authorities said after a thorough review, CAU police lifted the order just before 1 p.m. with no incidents to report.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the campus remains under high alert until further notice," a campus statement read.

Leaders said as a part of the response effort, campus police coordinated with the public safety departments of our fellow institutions within the Atlanta University Center. CAU also notified the Atlanta Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.