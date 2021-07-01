Students at this Georgia university cleared of all debt | Here's why

They are canceling all student account balances for the Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021, and Summer 2021 semesters.

ATLANTA — Students at an Atlanta university were shocked over the weekend when their college debt mysteriously dropped to a zero balance.

Clark Atlanta University announced they are canceling all student account balances for the Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021, and Summer 2021 semesters.

"We understand these past two academic years have been emotionally and financially difficult on students and their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why we will continue to do all we can to support their efforts to complete their CAU education," President Dr. George T. French, Jr. said.

Through unprecedented federal funding via the CARES Act & the Higher Education Relief Fund, Clark Atlanta University clears student account balances for Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021, & Summer 2021 academic terms.



Read @PrezGTFrench’s letter to #CAU students. https://t.co/VW0jqaRoUT pic.twitter.com/4atUxQ5esd — Clark Atlanta Univ. (@CAU) July 25, 2021

They said a "substantial amount of support" has been granted to the university from the federal government under the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

French said he understood that the COVID-19 pandemic has been "emotionally and financially difficult" on students and their families.