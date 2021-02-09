Four Clarke County high schools to pause in-person learning, go virtual due to COVID

Clarke Central High School, Cedar Shoals High School, Classic City High School, and Athens Community Career Academy will all go virtual for a few days.

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Four Clarke County high schools are pausing in-person instruction to go virtual for four days due to COVID-19, the school system announced Thursday.

According to a statement from the Clarke County School District, Clarke Central High School, Cedar Shoals High School, Classic City High School, and Athens Community Career Academy are all set to commence classes via virtual learning starting Tuesday, Sept.7.

"Stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our high schools continues to present a challenge," the school district wrote.

District leaders say the decision allows them to take advantage of the Labor Day holiday weekend to keep kids out of school for 10 consecutive days.

The school district said they plan to provide updated training around COVID responses for staff, commence deep cleaning for all classrooms and high-traffic areas.

"We understand that it may be a challenge for some families to pivot on such short notice," they said.

According to the district, teachers will provide a combination of synchronous and asynchronous instruction on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Students enrolled in special education will remain in-person and have no change to their instructional model.

School athletics will continue with regular practices and scheduled competitions. As for other extracurricular clubs and activities, high school leaders will determine if they will commence as usual.

"Please know we very much appreciate your support as we are doing everything reasonably possible to maintain our commitment to in-person instruction," the district said.