After controversial city manager abruptly quits, Clarkston appoints interim

CLARKSTON, Ga. — After months of contention, the City of Clarkston has officially appointed its interim city manager.

During its council meeting on Monday, leaders approved Tammi Saddler Jones to assume the role.

The city then hired Sumter Local Government Consulting aid to find people who could temporarily fill the position last month. This decision came just a few days after a separation agreement "mutually agreed to by the City and their former City Manager Shawanna Qawiy," according to a city news release.

Since the separation agreement, Clarkston's acting city manager was its finance director Dan Defnall - one of Qawiy's city hall critics. At the time, Mayor Beverly Burks said Defnall would help review some controversial decisions made by Qawiy, including undoing contracts with outside consultants and vendors she negotiated - over Defnall's objections.

About a month after Defnall's appointment, the city then bestowed the temporary role to Jones - who officially became the interim city manager on Sept. 6. Jones will likely pick up where Defnall left off.

Jones was recommended to the city and has over 25 years of experience in local government. Jones most recently worked for the City of South Fulton in late 2020 and before that, served as city administrator for Smyrna.

"The City of Clarkston is fortunate to have found such as qualified and motivated leader for the City to take over during this crucial time period," a news release read.

The mayor said the city's search for a permanent city manager isn't over and that this appointment is a step toward getting the city back on track.