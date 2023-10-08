Clarkston replaces controversial city manager– with one of her critics

Clarkston’s acting city manager will be the city’s finance director Dan Defnall.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — It was a quiet transition of power in the City of Clarkston, but it is a big change.

Thursday night the city council appointed, by unanimous vote and with no public discussion, a new acting city manager.

For weeks, Clarkston City Hall has been rocked by infighting, and by a controversial city manager, Shawanna Qawiy-- with half of the police force quitting, to find less drama and higher pay elsewhere.

Three days after Qawiy resigned by mutual agreement with the council, the council appointed one of Qawiy’s city hall critics, the city’s finance director, Dan Defnall, to be the acting city manager.

Their plan, their hope, is to fix what’s wrong and move forward.

Defnall declined to comment.

Mayor Beverly Burks told 11Alive that Defnall and the council will now review controversial decisions made by Qawiy.

For example, the mayor said, they will review and possibly undo contracts with outside consultants and vendors that Qawiy had negotiated, over Defnall’s objections.

“Well, we're just going to make sure, in terms of any types of contracts, anything else that we need to review” in the next few weeks, Burks said. “What we will do is definitely follow through in terms of stopping that work, doing whatever (we need to do)--in terms of our internal process--and going from there.”

Burks made it clear, for example, that veteran retired law enforcement officer John Pearson is out.

Qawiy had said last month that she hired Pearson to be an advisor and consultant to oversee the police department.

But no one at city hall could find any contract with Pearson-- nothing in writing, except a handwritten post-it note from Qawiy directing the finance director, Defnall, to set up a city email account for Pearson.

This past weekend, with Qawiy on her way out, Pearson sent Burks a resignation letter.

However, Burks said Thursday night that Pearson was never an employee, and was never paid.

Burks said she is looking ahead to what the city needs to do to move forward.

“We've been through a lot,” she said. “And so what the city needs to see is that we’re going to be accountable and we’re going to be transparent, but we are also going to heal. I think we need to make sure that we really focus on coming together as a community because that's who we are. That’s what makes us so strong and so great is that we can come through whatever the storms and be a strong Clarkston.”

Supporters of Qawiy are demanding an investigation, believing that Qawiy was forced to resign--a Black Muslim targeted, they say, because of her race and religion.