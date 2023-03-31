Stolen car found riddled with bullets after shooting in Clarkston, police say

Officers responded to Milam Park on Norman Road Wednesday to a shots fired call just around 1 p.m. No one was hurt in the shooting.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Clarkston Police are investigating after a shooting led to a stolen car case in DeKalb County.

Officers responded to Milam Park on Norman Road Wednesday to a shots fired call just around 1 p.m. No one was hurt in the shooting.

When they arrived, they found a wrecked car between the pool and tennis courts. The car that was discovered and its tag was both reported stolen. The car was found riddled with bullets, shot up at least to five times, police said. Authorities said they also found used shell casings on the scene that came from three different weapons.

Witnesses told police that five cars pulled into the park -- that's when they heard gunfire.

They also said someone in the stolen car drove away from the other vehicles before it was was abandoned. Three men jumped out and ran away from the park, witnesses told police.

Authorities said the rest of the cars left the park. One of them hit a parked car, which police added also had a stolen tag.

Police were able to find the three men that ran from the scene at the time of the shooting. At least one of them had a gun, according to officials.

Officials have not announced any arrests in the case.

Clarkston City Manager Shawanna Qawiy released the following statement on the city's behalf:

“We regret that that the cameras were not functioning at this time. Our city takes public safety seriously and we have invested in a camera systems to help deter crime and assist with investigations. We are working towards replacing them as soon as possible to ensure the safety and security of the residents and visitors.”

It appears that the cameras were not working when the shooting took place based on information provided in the statement.