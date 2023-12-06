Clarkston police get 12% pay raise to address staffing concerns, mayor says

This comes after officers expressed their concerns about the department's understaffing in a city council meeting last Tuesday.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks announced at a Monday news conference that police officers in the community will be getting a pay raise.

"This is our first step. We also have to be mindful of the officers in our community," Mayor Burks added.

The mayor's decision comes after officers with the City of Clarkston Police Department expressed understaffing concerns at city council meeting last week.

Effective immediately, officers will receive a 12% increase in the base salary, the mayor said. The new salary will be $52,137.

The pay increase will be for new and existing officers who are not currently over the adjusted salary amount.

Officers will see the pay increase as soon as June 21.

An additional increase will be added on to sign on bonuses for oncoming officers to help encourage growth in the department, Mayor Burks added.

Existing officers would also have access to incentive pay for referring a new officer.

She said that the pay raise could attract and retain positions which helps address the issues of understaffing.

The mayor also added that there would be an additional raise for Clarkston city employees by 8%.

"It's not too little too late. We will work very tirelessly to make sure our officers know they are a priority here," she said.

The mayor also clarified that the pay increases were determined by a cost savings measure which means the city is increasing or decreasing the budget.

Clarkston Police Chief Christine Hudson believes the better salary is needed to be competitive with surrounding police jurisdictions.

"I believe that with this increase in which the council approved the moral should come up," he added.

The police chief also said that the increases will attract more officers to serve the force in the city despite the turnover the department is facing.

Clarkston's police department should have 21 officers but only has 15.

"I would love nothing more to get us back up to 21. It's like this all over. People just want to get out of this profession. We are all fishing out of the same fishing pond," said Chief Hudson.

At last Tuesday's meeting, Officer Devin Patterson addressed the city council on how understaffing affects him and fellow officers.

"It's about us wanting to be safe. We barely have enough officers to take care of what we need now," Patterson said to the council.

He added that being short-staffed leads to lots of overtime, fears for his safety, and concerns for the safety of other officers.

Almost half a dozen Clarkston Police officers asked the city council to increase salaries so they can be safe while serving the community.

"We don't have backup. I've been stranded for several minutes at a time by myself fighting for my life," an officer said to the council.