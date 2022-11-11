Clarkston Police investigating after child shot along East Ponce de Leon Ave

Police responded to two scenes to find the child.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A child is recovering after getting shot in Clarkston Friday evening, according to authorities.

Clarkston Police Department officers were called at 5:30 p.m. to Peachtree Creek On Ponce Apartments after getting reports of a gun discharging in the area, they said. They searched the area but didn't find anyone with a gun, officers said.

Police were also dispatched down the road to the area of Appletree Daycare in reference to a person shot. That's where they found a child hurt, they said.

"Officers were able to provide lifesaving medical assistance to the victim until arrival of DeKalb County medical services," the department said in a news release.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital for further treatment. Police said they were stable.

Investigators said they don't have any other details to release.