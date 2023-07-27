Clarkston to hold town hall for residents

The meeting will take place at the Clarkston Community Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be an opportunity for council members to respond to residents' criticism.

The City of Clarkston is hosting a town hall for residents Thursday night.

The community meeting will take place at the Clarkston Community Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be an opportunity for council members to respond to criticism following a work session earlier this week where residents confronted their council members and city manager at City Hall.

On Tuesday, residents expressed frustrations about the current state of the Clarkston Police Department. Some blamed a "dysfunctional government" for chasing away police officers and putting residents' lives at risk.

The Clarkston Police Department is expected to be down, soon, to nine officers, which is less than half of the 21 officers the department needs.

One of the residents bluntly told the council members to fix it.

"I don’t care how much money you pay me, I wouldn’t work for this city,” he said as he raised his arm and pointed across the room at each of the councilmembers. “You guys are to blame, every single one of you. Clarkston is a dumpster fire. It’s your fault.”

Earlier this week, 11Alive spoke to Councilman Jamie Carroll about the issues with the police department. He is an advocate for increasing officer pay.

"It's a crisis," Carroll said. "It's a really serious situation for our city, for public safety."

