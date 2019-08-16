CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County officials have confirmed that a Morrow High School softball player went to the hospital after a game Thursday for appearing to be "overly hot."

That happened two days after a basketball player died following conditioning drills at another county school.

In a statement, the school system said that the unidentified student is okay.

"The student was transported as a precaution to Henry Medical Center accompanied by parents," the statement said. "She was treated and released."

On Tuesday, Elite Scholars Academy student Imani Bell died after passing out during conditioning drills outside during one of the hottest days this year in Georgia.

RELATED HEADLINES

Attorney: School knew of record heat, held outdoor practice where teen died

Imani Bell identified as Clayton County teen who died after conditioning drills in the heat

'She was the classic good kid': Family describes 11th grader who they say died after conditioning drills