Day four: Clayton County UAW workers continue to strike

Strikers say it's been challenging but they've been leaning on great support.

MORROW, Ga. — Workers at an auto parts facility in Clayton County returned to the picket line Monday to fight for better wages and other benefits.

It's now been four days since members of the United Auto Workers Union, in Morrow, joined members around the country who went on strike earlier this month. They said they don't plan to stop until their demands are met.

Terrance Luster is a health and safety worker.

"Doing the same work, we should get the same pay," Luster said.

Better pay, better treatment, and better pension when they retire, are some of the things UAW members are asking for.

Warehouse part worker Christoph McFadden said their current pay doesn't align with the times.

"Reinstating the cost of living for us because we can't keep up with inflation," McFadden said.

Luster and McFadden joined others as they walked off the job at Stellantis Parts Distribution Plant, in Morrow. Since then, they've continued to move toward the same goal, even when it gets difficult.

"It's been a challenge, but we always just have to come together and help each other out when needed," Luster said.

Luster said he's ready to cut back if needed.

"Sacrifices, as far as going out to eat and buying unnecessary stuff," he said. "We have to do what we have to do. Short-term sacrifices for long-term rewards."

It's what they've been preparing for. McFadden said many knew this was coming. And he remains optimistic members will get those rewards.

"Things are going better, right now, I understand between a couple of the companies, but we're still not there," McFadden said.

Until it is, McFadden said they're pressing on, in partnership, until the very end.

"It could look like a month for us. It could look like two months for us," McFadden continued. "It could. I don't think it will, but if it does we'll be here."