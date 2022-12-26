Boil water advisory issued for some in Clayton County

Officials say anyone with low pressure should boil their water as they work to resolve the issue.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some residents in Clayton County are being asked to boil their water on Monday due to the cold weather from the weekend.

The Clayton County Water Authority said that freezing temperatures is causing some to have low pressure or no water at all in "several areas of the county."

They said anyone with low pressure should boil their water as they work to resolve the issue.

Officials went on to say that the freezing temperatures caused "numerous" leaks in the distribution system.

“Our team is working to resolve the issue and restore service as quickly as possible. However, we do not have an estimate on when service will be restored,” General Manager H. Bernard Franks said. “We understand the difficulty this causes not only during an extreme cold weather event, but also during the holiday.”

Franks urges those who manage large properties like warehouses, businesses, schools and churches to check their pipes. Broken pipes are going underreported since many of these properties have been closed during the holidays.

Leaks are being discovered later, causing lots of water loss to the county, according to Franks. Leaks can be reported by calling 770-960-520. Residents can also privately message the Clayton County Water Authority's Facebook page at ClaytonCountyWater.

Here is what you should do during a boil water advisory (Information provided by the CDC)

Boiling water

To boil water,

• Fill a pot with water.

• Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

• Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute.

• Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

• Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

Disinfecting water

If you are unable to boil your water, disinfect it instead.

If tap water is clear:

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Add 1/8 teaspoon (8 drops or about 0.75 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

• Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

• Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

If tap water is cloudy:

• Filter water using clean cloth.

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Add 1/4 teaspoon (16 drops or 1.5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

• Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

• Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

NOTE: Remember that containers may need to be sanitized before using them to store safe water.

To sanitize containers:

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 teaspoon (5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach in 1 quart (32 ounces, 4 cups, or about 1 liter) of water.