Clayton County bomb squad investigates explosion in Morrow neighborhood

A 57-year-old has been taken into custody.

MORROW, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an explosion in a Morrow neighborhood Monday night.

Clayton County Police Department's bomb squad was called to an address along Burbank Trail earlier Monday evening. Morrow Police Department first got the call about the explosion, where they found a powdery substance and remnants of a plastic container in the roadway, officers said. CCPD's bomb squad has since backed out of the area and has set up an X-ray machine to scan items, according to an 8 p.m. update from investigators.

Neighbors eight to 10 houses away said the explosion caused their windows to rattle and sent items falling, officers said.

Officers have since taken a 57-year-old into custody after another neighbor said he lit a device sparking the explosion, according to police. The blast radius was about 65 feet and scattered small particles of marble and possibly tile fragments all over the area.

Police said they searched the man's home on a warrant and also found potential bomb-making materials. However, officers aren't sure if there are any active devices in the residence.

The man is now accused of manufacturing an explosive device and reckless conduct.

Bomb squad officials continue to investigate. 11Alive has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.