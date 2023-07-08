Church erupts into flames after being struck by lightning in Clayton County

Fire crews said no one was inside the building and no one was hurt.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Jonesboro church is heavily damaged after a lightning strike caused it to erupt into flames Sunday night, according to Clayton County Fire.

Officials said that just after 6 p.m. Sunday, they received a call about a lightning strike at Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal, the old Bethel Baptist Church, on Flint River Road in Jonesboro.

Once on the scene, crews said they found the building engulfed in flames, "originating from its front and roof sections."

After corroborating the point of origin for the fire, crews worked for six hours to extinguish it. Fire officials said the building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews also add that the church "boasted a congregation size of approximately 650 individuals."

They add that the church's pastor and congregation members were also on site and said a fellow member left the building around 5:00 p.m.